Mackie Meals: Chicken, Orange, & Walnut Salad

NEW ORLEANS — Ingredients

3 Tbsp Honey

2 Tbsp Mustard

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

2 Tbsp Orange Juice, Fresh Squeezed

1/3 Tsp Cinnamon

7 Oz Chicken Breast

4 Cups Arugula

1/4 Cup Iceberg Lettuce

1 Orange

1/3 cup Pomegranate Fruit, Seeds

1/4 Cup Pecans Roasted

Instructions:

1. Peel the orange and cut out the pulp and set it aside. Squeeze the juice from the rest of the orange and keep it for the sauce.

2. Mix the ingredients of the dressing in a cup, season with salt and pepper. (Dressing Ingredients: Honey, Mustard, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Orange Juice, and Cinnamon)

3. Cut the chicken breast into 4 smaller pieces, season with salt, coat with olive oil and place on a hot grill pan — grill for 4 minutes on both sides.

4. Drizzle the chicken pieces with a tbsp. of dressing and continue to grill for about 1.5 minutes on a slightly lower heat, turn over, drizzle with another tbsp. of dressing and grill for another minute, then remove from the pan and set aside. Once cooled, slightly slice into pieces.

5. Mix the salad leaves and divide them between two plates, then top with the orange and chicken. Sprinkle with the pomegranate seeds and roasted pecans. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and serve.

Macros per single serving:

Calories: 458

Protein: 28g

Carbs: 47g