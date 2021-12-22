Safely celebrating the holidays during COVID

Take advantage of the forecast. This Christmas will be in the high 70's, perfect weather take your celebrations outside.

NEW ORLEANS — The fifth wave of COVID couldn't have come at a worse time of year.

Case numbers are rising across Louisiana.

Because getting your vaccine or booster now - won't offer you protection until after the new year — health experts recommend everyone get a COVID test before coming together with large groups of people.

Take advantage of the forecast. This Christmas will be in the high 70's, perfect weather take your celebrations outside.

"Rather than congregating inside, people can go outside. We know that being outside is good and helps prevent COVID. So you want to mask and celebrate outside," said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner Health.

Here's your rundown of where CDC guidelines stand now:

If you're fully vaccinated - you do not need to quarantine if you've been exposed to Covid unless you have symptoms.

But you should still get tested 5-7 days after and wear a mask in public for two weeks.

Vaccinated or not if you test positive for COVID this week you'll be spending Christmas and possibly New year's Eve in isolation.

The CDC recommends you stay away from others until 10 days after a positive test if you're asymptomatic or 10 days after your symptoms started if you're feeling better.