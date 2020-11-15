Update: Former Governor Edwin Edwards release from hospital

Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The former Governor of Louisiana, Edwin Edwards, was release from the hospital on Sunday.

The former 4-term Governor was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge, Friday, after reporting breathing issues.

Leo Honeycutt, spokesman for the former governor said the 93-year-old was treated for the rhinovirus, an infectious virus that produces the common cold.

Honeycutt said Edwards tested negative for both COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“We’d like to thank everybody for all the prayers and concern. He’s resting well and is already back to giving orders,” said Trina Edwards.

Honeycutt said the doctors expect him to make a full recovery.