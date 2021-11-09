'I can’t get into my house' | Residents of Peace Lake Tower want answers

Peace Lake Tower in East New Orleans was shut down by the city after the Hurricane

NEW ORLEANS — Wayne Gardner never expected to live like this.

After he says he evacuated to Houston to get away from Hurricane Ida, he came back to his home in Peace Lake Tower in East New Orleans to find his building closed with no access to his apartment.

Now, he says he’s living in his car.

“I sleep right here every night in the front seat with my music on,” he said.

The city closed the building after determining it was unfit to live in because of damage from the storm.

Residents say they’ve received little information from management about when they can return.

Teritha Joyner has lived here for four years.

“I’m down the street paying for a hotel room when I’m paying the rent for this month I can’t even get into my house,” she said.

Residents pay a portion of the rent, with the rest coming from the Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD which is supposed to provide alternative housing. Management tells WWL-TV they are working with HUD to provide vouchers so people can find other places to live, but say they haven’t secured vouchers yet.

The building is run by Millenia which is based in Cleveland, Ohio. A spokesperson says residents are urged to call 504-241-0131 to set up an appointment to get back in their apartment to retrieve their belongings.