Secret recording of Catholic deacon’s backers offering $400k to child sex abuse victim

The estate of a wealthy Catholic deacon who admitted molesting a child and then died in early 2023 has now paid his victim after he had previously tried to back out.

Metairie deacon Virgil Maxey “VM” Wheeler III was accused of rape after allegedly taking showers with and performing oral sex on a 12-year-old boy between about 2001 and 2002. He was arrested in March 2021 , pleaded guilty in December of last year to the lesser charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and was sentenced to probation as well as sex offender registration.

The settlement closes the books on a dramatic case that not only produced a criminal conviction of a clergyman – but it also produced allegations of an attempted, hush money-facilitated coverup.

It’s believed to be one of the largest individual sexual abuse settlements ever paid in a case involving a cleric who served in the archdiocese of New Orleans during the organization’s decades-old sexual molestation crisis, though the crime to which the deacon pleaded guilty occurred before his ordination.

SMU said it wasn’t aware of the will. The Catholic Community Foundation did not immediately comment.

Ochsner and the Tulane law school said they would renounce the gifts after the Guardian uncovered Wheeler’s intentions and asked the institutions about them, in effect keeping the funds in the estate as the victim sought to salvage the settlement.

Meanwhile, after Wheeler’s death earlier this year, his estate moved to leave large sums of money he had earned as a high-priced corporate attorney to New Orleans’s Catholic Community Foundation, Ochsner Health System, Tulane University Law School and SMU Law School.

But Wheeler – who was ordained in 2018 – reneged on the deal after he learned he would have to register as a sex offender.

In July 2021, shortly after Wheeler’s arrest, the victim filed a civil lawsuit under a pseudonym alleging that Wheeler had raped him. After Wheeler pleaded guilty in December, he verbally agreed to pay the victim more than $1 million.

Roussel responded: “It bothered me tremendously. I didn’t sleep last night. You know, I don’t want to be involved with it.”

“It seems like Mr. Wheeler was offering money to have McCall stop cooperating with the police,” Trahant said on the recording to Roussel, who is identified as Mr. R in the lawsuit. “And that bothered me. And I think it bothered you.”

That phone call was captured on an audio recording obtained by victims’ advocate Richard Windmann, president of Survivors of Childhood Sex Abuse, through a public records request issued to the Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office. And that call showed that Louie Roussel III – a New Orleans businessman and thoroughbred racehorse owner – had called Trahant in February 2021.

At one point, the lawsuit settled by McCall alleged that prominent local Catholics identified as Mr. R and Mr. K had offered him $400,000 to stop helping the Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office investigate Wheeler before he was charged.

“We can speak up, and we can have some kind of healing,” he said.

McCall said Tuesday that he believed the outcome of his case showed abuse survivors “can have a voice and win” in such a situation.

His mother Mary Lou McCall is also known in the New Orleans area for having hosted a Catholic public access television show. Wheeler was once a friend of the family.

Recently, the victim agreed to let WWL-TV and the Guardian publicly report his identity. He is Mac McCall , 34, the son of prominent politician John Young, the former president of Jefferson Parish.

He said he couldn’t discuss the settlement’s precise terms because his side agreed to keep the amount paid by Wheeler’s estate confidential. When asked whether the settlement agreement accepted by his client was less than the one Wheeler had sought to rescind from him last year, Trahant would only say: “This dispute has been amicably resolved.”

In an interview Tuesday, the victim’s attorney, Richard Trahant, confirmed his client had secured a settlement.

Hush Money :

Roussel told WWL-TV in an interview that he made the offer on behalf of Wheeler’s friend, businessman Daniel Kingston, who is Mr. K in the lawsuit. Roussel confirmed the offer was $400,000 – with $50,000 of that specifically to settle a civil lawsuit before it was filed.

Roussel denied that the payment was offered to stop McCall from helping the police or to keep him quiet, which would be illegal. He said he called Trahant within a day to back out of the deal.

“I lost sleep over this, because I don’t want to be involved in anything that’s unethical, much less going any further than this,” Roussel told the station.

When WWL-TV pointed out to Roussel that he had not objected at the time Trahant characterized the payment as an offer in exchange for halting McCall’s cooperation with the police, Roussel replied: “That was his take on it.”

Wheeler died in April of pancreatic cancer, and a priest named Andrew Taormina subsequently became executor of his estate. Taormina withdrew after the Guardian reported that Wheeler had backed out of an agreed-upon settlement with McCall and had plotted to give away the money to various entities after his death instead.

Kingston was then named the new executor.

Court records show Kingston had signed an agreement with Wheeler in 2019 to buy Wheeler’s $975,000 mansion within six months of Wheeler’s death. Shortly after he became executor, Kingston tried to lower that price to $825,000, but Trahant filed an objection in court.

Trahant said he would withdraw that objection now that his client has been paid.