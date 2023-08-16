Mississippi man convicted in Facebook Marketplace murder on the West Bank

A Jefferson Parish jury needed only three hours to unanimously convict Daniel Tenner of killing a Mississippi woman during a phone transaction-turned-fatal shooting.

GRETNA, La. — A Jefferson Parish jury needed only three hours to unanimously convict 21-year-old Daniel Tenner of killing a Mississippi woman during a phone transaction-turned-fatal shooting outside a Gretna apartment complex in April 2022.

The Jackson, Miss., native was charged for first-degree murder of 24-year-old Pascagoula resident Morgan Tyrone after traveling with her 22-year-old partner and their 13-month-old son to the West Bank with the intention of purchasing an iPhone 13 for $300 during an arranged transaction through Facebook Marketplace.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, Tenner had deceived Tyrone by using a woman's Facebook account.

The JPDA stated that following the confusion, Tenner pulled out a pistol and shot Tyrone in the left-rear side of her head once he felt the transaction was being cancelled.

After shooting Tyrone, Tenner reportedly demanded the victim's partner handover the cash at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

Tenner was later arrested in Jackson by U.S. Marshals on May 17, 2022, thanks to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office receiving a tip via Crimestoppers as to the suspect's identity and location.

The JPDA said Tenner confessed to the crime after writing the following statement:

“I was giving the phone to you guys for a cheap price. Yes, I am truly sorry with what happen [sic]. I am. I didn’t mean for nothing like that to happen.”

Tenner's public defender argued his client's innocence, calling it a "tragic accident." His attorney said that Tenner only shot Tyrone when she turned to rescind the payment and believed she may have been arming herself first.

Jurors also found Tenner guilty of armed robbery and obstruction of justice – for discarding the firearm he used to kill Tyrone.

Judge Donald Foret of the 24th Judicial District Court is scheduled to sentence Tenner to a mandatory life sentence in prison on Sept. 15.

The District Attorney’s Office did not seek the death penalty.