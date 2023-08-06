Gunfire at Louisiana home kills child, wounds 2 police and 3 others

At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. An officer returned fire.

LAFAYETTE, La. — A child was fatally shot and five other people were wounded, including two police officers, when gunfire broke out as police answered a call about a fight in progress at a home in Louisiana.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was wounded. Also wounded in the exchange of gunfire were a woman and two children. One of the children died Saturday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities did not say Sunday if investigators have determined who fired the shots that hit the woman and two children.

All of the wounded were receiving medical attention on Sunday, Sheriff's Office Capt. John Mowell said. City police spokesperson Cpl. Ken Handy said one of the wounded officers was expected to be released from the hospital soon while another, who was in stable condition, was expected to remain hospitalized.

No updates were available on the wounded suspect, the woman or the surviving child, Mowell said.