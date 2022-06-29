13-year-old shot in Kenner, critically wounded, police say

Police say this is the latest in a series of similar incidents in the area, all perpetrated by the same group

KENNER, La. — A 13-year-old was shot multiple times near Newport Place in Kenner on Wednesday, police say.

Police say that this is just one in a series of similar incidents to occur in that area for months. Police believe that these incidents involve the same core group of individuals, who are mostly juveniles.

The 13-year-old is currently in critical condition. They were conscious when discovered by officers but refused to give them any information, according to the press release.

Police claim the shooting was targeted and may be related to reports of gunfire in the area on June 26.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested for illegal firearm possession a day later. Police believe that incident is directly related to the shooting on Wednesday.

The press release says these incidents are ongoing investigations and anyone with information are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.