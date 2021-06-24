2 armed teens seen pulling car doors open in Kenner arrested, face charges, police say

Kenner resident Marius White, 18, and LaPlace resident Antoine Williams, 18, ran away from police officers before they were arrested Thursday morning.

KENNER, La. — Thanks to a good Samaritan who called police at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, two armed teenagers who were seen going from car to car trying to open them have been arrested and face criminal charges, a police statement said.

Kenner resident Marius White, 18, and LaPlace resident Antoine Williams, 18, ran to the Kenner City Park area away from police officers Thursday morning before they were arrested, the statement said.

After getting the call, Kenner Police Department dispatch immediately sent officers to the area, near East Loyola Drive & Vintage Drive.

"Had it not been for the alert resident who called in the suspicious activity and the quick response of the officers, several more vehicles in that neighborhood would have potentially been burglarized," the police statement said. "Citizens and police working together is one of the most effective crime-fighting tools available."

According to KPD, officers saw two people who matched the description given by the caller. Police said the two were also wearing black latex gloves.

With the two suspects in custody, officers looked around the area to see if any cars were burglarized. They found three.

They each face three charges of simple burglary, a charge of resisting arrest, and a charge of illegally carrying a weapon.

Williams faces a separate charge of having a weapon with the serial number removed.