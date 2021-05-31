x
NOPD: 5 men break into 40 cars in less than 4 hours in downtown New Orleans

Police described all five suspects as Black males wearing hooded sweatshirts with masks and gloves.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for give people who burglarized more than 40 cars in Downtown New Orleans in less than 4 hours early Saturday morning.

According to police, the suspects seen in the photo below were driving around the NOPD's Eight District, which includes the CBD and French Quarter, in a white Infiniti SUV breaking into cars between the hours of 1:30 and 5 a.m. on May 29.

Credit: NOPD

Anyone with information on this car burglaries is asked to call NOPD's Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

