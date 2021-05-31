NOPD: 5 men break into 40 cars in less than 4 hours in downtown New Orleans

Police described all five suspects as Black males wearing hooded sweatshirts with masks and gloves.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for give people who burglarized more than 40 cars in Downtown New Orleans in less than 4 hours early Saturday morning.

According to police, the suspects seen in the photo below were driving around the NOPD's Eight District, which includes the CBD and French Quarter, in a white Infiniti SUV breaking into cars between the hours of 1:30 and 5 a.m. on May 29.

Police described all five suspects as Black males wearing hooded sweatshirts with masks and gloves.

Anyone with information on this car burglaries is asked to call NOPD's Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.