2 shoplift handguns at recent New Orleans area gun show, police say

KENNER, La. — Police officers in Kenner are asking for help finding a pair of men seen shoplifting handguns at a recent gun show in the New Orleans area.

The two men were caught on camera taking two guns from two vendors before leaving the gun show, police said.

The Kenner Police Department released photos of the two men, asking people to help identify them.

Police said the pair took the guns during the most recent Kenner/ New Orleans Area Gun Show, which was at the Pontchartrain Center June 19-20. Vendors selling military gear, firearms, and knives make themselves available to the public at these gun shows.

Surveillance video shows the two men entering the Pontchartrain Center together on June 19, police said.

One of the two men approached a vendor booth, then the second man approached the same vendor separately to distract them as the first person took a handgun off the table and concealed it under his clothes.

They did this twice, and they got away with two handguns — a .40 caliber Glock and a 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson semi-automatic, police said.

WWLTV has reached out to the gun show's promoter but has not gotten a response. the gun show was organized by a limited liability corporation called Great Southern Gun & Knife Show.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867. To contact Kenner Police about this shoplifting call 504.712.2222.