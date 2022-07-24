21-year-old Loranger man dies in boating accident on Lake Pontchartrain

The body of 21-year-old Hunter Prevost was recovered around 7 p.m..

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division agents are investigating a boating accident on Lake Pontchartrain that claimed the life of a young man from Loranger on Saturday afternoon.

Agents say they were alerted to the call of the accident around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Agents eventually recovered the body of 21-year-old Hunter Prevost around 7 p.m..

Investigators say that Prevost fell off the front of a 25 foot vessel and got hit by the vehicle's propeller.

Agents were able to deduce that 22-year-old Lane Keenan of Folsom was driving the boat while under the influence. Keenan was arrested and charged with a count each of operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a vessel.

LDWF is still investigating this accident. Prevost’s body has been turned over to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office, according to LDWF.