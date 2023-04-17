Louisiana man arrested in fatal Biloxi shooting near popular beach shop

It happened Saturday night on Briarfield Avenue not far from a Surf Style beach store. At least one other victim was taken to the hospital police say.

BILOXI, Miss — A Louisiana man has been arrested for the fatal shooting in Biloxi Mississippi not far from a popular beach shop.

Authorities in Harrison County say they have arrested 30-year-old James Tarvis McMorris Jr., of Harvey Louisiana in connection to the shooting.

Biloxi, Gulfport, and Ocean Springs police departments as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting which claimed the life of 25-year-old Devodrick Brister. Brister was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died. The fatal shooting came prior to a separate shooting that happened in Biloxi on Sunday where a Biloxi police officer and several people were injured.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office booking information shows McMorris was charged on April 16 with one charge of manslaughter and is held in the Harrison County jail on a $500,000 bond.