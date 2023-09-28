Boil water advisory for portion of Uptown after major line break

Crews did a temporary emergency repair, but a precautionary measure was issued for customers.

NEW ORLEANS — A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Uptown, announced the Sewerage and Water Board and the Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday night, which includes:

S. Claiborne Ave from Calhoun St. to Robert St.

Robert St. from S. Claiborne Ave. to River

Mississippi River from Robert St. to Exposition Blvd

Exposition Blvd. from River to St. Charles Ave.

SWBNO advises residents in the affected areas to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

Crews did a temporary emergency repair, but a precautionary measure was issued for customers.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, SWBNO responded to flooding caused by a major water line break at the intersection of Upperline Street and South Claiborne. Water pressures in the area fell below 20 pounds per square inch due to the failure of a 30-inch water main valve.

Starting this weekend, crews will begin to make permanent repairs. SWBNO will notify residents of an outage ahead of time. Only customers along S. Claiborne Ave., are expected to be affected.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory at ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water

Continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a boil water advisory by washing your hands often with boiled or bottled water.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.