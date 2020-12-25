Christmas morning fight leaves 1 shot dead in Leonidas

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Service rushed to the scene to help, but the victim died there.

NEW ORLEANS — After two people got into a fight in the Leonidas neighborhood Christmas morning, one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other several times, killing him, police said.

The fight happened around 9:30 a.m. near Green and Monroe streets, a block away from Leonidas Street, the release said.

A release from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division said both people were male but did not say how old they were.

The shooter ran away, NOPD spokesman Kenneth Jones said.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 11:29 a.m. when members of NOPD sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

