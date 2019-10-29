NEW ORLEANS — Early voting for the November 16 runoff begins this Saturday, and there’s lots on the ballot, especially in New Orleans.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

New Orleanians have lots of reasons to vote early, starting Saturday.

In addition to a red-hot governor’s race and several legislative runoffs, the ballot in New Orleans features two tax propositions, a half-billion-dollar bond issue, and a charter amendment creating a Human Rights Commission.

One of the tax propositions is a 3-mill property tax for infrastructure. The other taxes short-term rentals. It would be paid by tourists, not locals. The bond issue won’t raise taxes, but it will raise money for infrastructure. The rights commission tracks what several other Louisiana cities are doing.

These are critically important issues, all backed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The mayor needs to make the case for each of them — and push for a big voter turnout.

MORE

Clancy: City Council should seize the opportunity to lower utility rates

Clancy: New Orleans' millage rates, explained

Clancy: Ellen DeGeneres shows we can disagree and still be friends

Clancy: Where is the Edwards vs. Rispone governor's debate?

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.