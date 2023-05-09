Clancy's Commentary: A.G. Landry's planned no-show at debate shows he's scared

If he doesn't have the guts to face tough questions in a debate, how can we trust him to lead us through four years of crises?

NEW ORLEANS — I'll get right to the point: Jeff Landry is chickening out. Forget his lame excuses for not debating Thursday night. There's only one possible reason for his no-show: he's scared. Scared of his opponents. Scared of tough questions. Scared voters will see that he's all hat, no cattle.

Governors don't get to pick and choose which crises they deal with. They have to face them all — hurricanes, fires, tornadoes, floods and more — whatever and whenever.