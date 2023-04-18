Clancy's Commentary: Welcome, Festival Season!

NEW ORLEANS — It’s festival season, y’all!
And like most folks in South Louisiana, I’m ready for it.
Not even some nasty thunderstorms could wash out French Quarter Fest. The music, the food, the libations and the mood gave everybody a needed lift.
And Jazz Fest is just around the corner.
Fest veterans know to dress appropriately — hats for the hot sun, quick-dry clothes for the rain, and of course old shoes or boots for getting around in the mud.
In South Louisiana, festivals are more than celebrations. They’re our way of taking a mental health break from misfortune.
It’s how we show the world we know how to live joyful lives, no matter what life throws at us. Now more than ever, we need our festivals.
