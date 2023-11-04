Clancy's Commentary: Listen to Kyle Ardoin. Don't vote for election deniers

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a warning today against those who attack the integrity of Louisiana’s elections.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISIANA, USA — Kyle Ardoin minced no words after announcing he won’t seek another term.

As Louisiana’s top elections official, he warned voters to, quote, “stand against the pervasive lies that have eroded trust in our elections.” End quote.

Strong words.

Truthful words.

It’s a shame it took a decision not to seek re-election to convince Ardoin it’s safe to speak truth to some of his fellow Republicans. Unfortunately, that’s the political world we inhabit today.

But voters need not be afraid. We just need to vote — and be vigilant. Most of all, we need to make sure the next Secretary of State has no political agenda, will stand up against the election deniers, and will fight to protect every voter’s most cherished right.