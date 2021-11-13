Complete election results: St. John the Baptist Parish

Click here for complete election results from St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Six Parish-wide votes:

Proposition 1 PASSES with 61.64% of the vote: Renew a .75-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to maintain and operate animal control facilities. It is expected to generate $580,000 per year.

Proposition 2 PASSES with 60.99% of the vote: Renew a 2.25-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to maintain and operate parks, playgrounds, and recreational facilities. It is expected to generate $1.7 million per year.

Proposition 3 PASSES with 66.45% of the vote: Rededicate a 7-mill property tax that is being collected for levees and structures associated with outer flood protection systems (through 2046), and instead fund improvement and operation of storm water and drainage systems within St. John Parish. It is expected to generate $5.4 million per year.

Proposition 4 PASSES with 62.34% of the vote: Will allow the parish to incur debt and issue bonds, not exceeding $58,000,000, to construct and improve public roads and bridges, the waterworks system, and other public improvements. 11.25 mills will be levied in the first year to pay the bonds, which officials say is 1.25 mills less than the amount currently being paid for the existing bonds in the parish.

Lighting District No. 1 PASSES with 70.41% of the vote: Renew 3.83-mill property tax, for ten years, beginning in 2022 to maintain and operate lighting on streets and public facilities. It will generate $2.9 million per year.

School District No. 1 Proposition PASSES with 64.03% of the vote : Renew 3.47-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to fund additional salaries and fringe benefits for school system employees. It will generate about $2.7 million per year.