Here's what's on the ballot Saturday in your parish

Confused by what's on the ballot? Bookmark this page for a handy reference when you go to vote tomorrow.

BATON ROUGE, La. — As we head into the final stretch before you go to the polls, we want to make sure you have everything you need before you close the curtain to cast your ballot. We have an explanation for all the propositions you'll see, broken down parish by parish. Remember voters in EVERY parish will be voting on amendments on Saturday.

Jefferson Parish:

Gretna:

1) Proposition 1: Renew 3-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023, to maintain and operate Ambulance Service in Gretna. Includes precincts G-001 through G-011; parts of Precincts G-012 and G-013. It will raise about $519,425 per year.

2) Proposition 2: Renew 4-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023 to maintain the Gretna Police Department's manpower levels and fund unanticipated increases in retirement and insurance costs. It will raise about $693,729 per year.

3) Proposition 3: Renew 2.4-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023 to maintain and operate Gretna's Recreation Department. Includes precincts G-001 through G-011; parts of Precincts G-012 and G-013. It will raise about $416,586 per year.

Parish-wide vote

Renew 8.75-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2022 to fund salary increases for teachers of Jefferson. This has been in place since October of 2003, and it would generate about $34.6 million per year.

Lafourche Parish:

Thibodaux:

1) City of Thibodaux Proposition 1 - would change the date a new administration will take office after an election. Officials say the new date would be the second Monday in January, in order to receive certified results from a run-off election if there is one in December.

2) City of Thibodaux Proposition 2 - would change who nominates to the Thibodaux Civil Service Board. Right now nominations are received from the President of Nicholls State University, the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, the Lafourche Parish Bar Association, the President of Tulane University, and the President of Southern University. In order to have more local voices deciding who serves on the Civil Service Board, the proposed Charter change would replace the representatives of Tulane University and Southern University with the Superintendent of the Lafourche Parish School District and the Chancellor of Fletcher Community College.

3) Renew 1.83-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023 to maintain and operate the fire department of Thibodaux. It will raise about $237,600 per year.

4) Renew 2.74-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2023 to maintain public streets, roads and alleys within Thibodaux. It will raise about $355,800 per year.

New parcel fee of $75 will be charged annually for 10 years, beginning in 2022 for residents in Choctaw. The money would fund fire protection, including salaries of firefighters, for those who live in Fire Protection District 8-B, in Lafourche Parish. Owners of each lot will be charged, whether they're living there or not. Officials say the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department currently operates entirely from revenue generated by fundraisers, in addition to an insurance rebate provided by the state of approximately $4800 each year. It will raise about $27,675 per year.

Other Races:

Constable -- 2nd Justice of the Peace Court (Click to see candidates)

Orleans Parish:

State Representative - 102nd District

Sheriff

Clerk - Criminal District Court

Assessor

Mayor of New Orleans

Councilmember at large - Division 1-2

Councilmember - District A- E

Seabrook Neighborhood Imp. and Security District Parcel Fee Removal

Plaquemines Parish:

1) New 3-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2022 to fund emergency medical service. It includes acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating emergency medical service facilities and equipment. It will raise about $3 million per year.

2) New 5-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022 to fund flood control measures. It includes repairing, maintaining and operating levees, flood protection, flood control, hurricane protection, tidal and storm protection, storm damage reduction, and drainage works in the parish. The Parish President says it will allow them to maintain federal matching sources for projects as well. It will raise about $4.9 million per year.

3) New 2-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022 to fund the recreation department. It includes improving, repairing, maintaining and operating parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and other recreational facilities and providing recreational programs. Officials say if this doesn't pass, the entire recreation department could be eliminated. It will raise about $2 million per year.

St. Bernard Parish:

Renew a 15.64-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to provide for funding for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office. The current millage is 15 mills through the end of 2022. Officials say because property values fell in 2020, the millage was slightly increased to the legal rate allowed, so the total amount collected for the Sheriff's Office would remain the same as the year before. This will generate $6.4 million per year.

St. Charles Parish:

Renew a 1.06-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to fund mosquito control, as well as other arthropods of public health importance. It is expected to generate $1.8 million per year.

St. John the Baptist Parish:

Six Parish-wide votes:

Proposition 1: Renew a .75-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to maintain and operate animal control facilities. It is expected to generate $580,000 per year.

Proposition 2: Renew a 2.25-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to maintain and operate parks, playgrounds, and recreational facilities. It is expected to generate $1.7 million per year.

Proposition 3: Rededicate a 7-mill property tax that is being collected for levees and structures associated with outer flood protection systems (through 2046), and instead fund improvement and operation of storm water and drainage systems within St. John Parish. It is expected to generate $5.4 million per year.

Proposition 4: Will allow the parish to incur debt and issue bonds, not exceeding $58,000,000, to construct and improve public roads and bridges, the waterworks system, and other public improvements. 11.25 mills will be levied in the first year to pay the bonds, which officials say is 1.25 mills less than the amount currently being paid for the existing bonds in the parish.

Lighting District No. 1: Renew 3.83-mill property tax, for ten years, beginning in 2022 to maintain and operate lighting on streets and public facilities. It will generate $2.9 million per year.

School District No. 1 Proposition : Renew 3.47-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to fund additional salaries and fringe benefits for school system employees. It will generate about $2.7 million per year.

St. Tammany Parish:

Mandeville:

Renew a 5.08-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to operate and maintain the Mandeville Police Department. It is expected to generate $1.1 million per year.

Renew a 3.38-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to operate and maintain the Mandeville Police Department. It is expected to generate $762,153.

Fire Protection District No. 7:

Renew a 10-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to improve and operate fire protection and emergency medical services for those in Fire Protection District No. 7 in St. Tammany Parish. It's expected to generate $487,500.

Recreation District No. 11:

Renew a 10-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to build, maintain, and operate parks, playgrounds and recreation facilities. It's expected to generate $730,000 for Recreation District No. 11.

Parish-wide Votes:

Levy a sales tax of .40% in St. Tammany Parish for seven years, beginning in 2022. Proceeds from the tax will fund the parish's state-mandated responsibilities to government agencies including the Sheriff's Office for parish prisoners and maintaining jail facilities; the District Attorney's Office; the 22nd Judicial District Court; required maintenance and operations of the justice center complex. It's expected to raise $22.2 million, and the parish has set up a website with frequently asked questions: www.keepsttammanysafe.org

Four School Millage Renewals

1) Renew a 4.42-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to provide additional support to the public schools of St. Tammany. It's expected to generate $10.5 million.

2) Renew a 32.41-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to fund the following in St. Tammany Parish schools:

- 56.5% for the payment of employee wages and benefits

- 28.5% for the payment of costs incurred in connection with the enhancement of the curriculum and improvement of the instructional program of the school system

- 15% for payment for janitorial services and expenses, utilities and other costs of operating and maintaining the school system

It's expected to generate $77.2 million per year.

3) Renew a 3.14-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to construct, maintain, and operate the public schools of St. Tammany, as well as pay wages, benefits, and retirement of employees. It's expected to generate $7.5 million.

4) Renew a 2.75-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2023, to provide additional support to the public schools of St. Tammany, including payment of wages, benefits, and retirement of employees. It's expected to generate $6.5 million.

Other Races:

Constable(s) - Justice of the Peace Ward 4 (Click to see the candidates)

Terrebonne Parish:

1) Renew 20-mill property tax for ten years, to start in 2024, that would fund the "Bayou Cane Fire Protection District's" fire protection facilities, emergency medical services, including vehicles and equipment. It would generate about $5.3 million per year and protects a large area in the western part of the parish.

2) Renew 7-mill property tax for ten years, to start in 2022, that would fund recreation programs in District No. 3A in Terrebonne Parish. It would generate about $138,000 per year and is primarily on the eastern side of the parish.

Washington Parish:

Renew a 5-mill property tax for ten years, beginning in 2022, to fund garbage disposal. This would generate about $413,000.

Statewide Vote:

Louisiana voters will have four amendments to consider on the ballot which are proposed changes to the Louisiana Constitution.

Amendment One:

A yes vote: Allow a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing, and policy guidance for state and local sales taxes.

A no vote: Continue to constitutionally require separate collection, filing, and policy oversight of sales taxes by the state and local governments

Amendment Two:

A yes vote: Voting yes would lower the maximum rate of the income tax and allow the removal of a major state tax deduction, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.

A no vote: Voting no would Keep the Constitution’s current tax rates and the requirement to allow a deduction for federal taxes paid, which would stop all the statutory reforms.



Amendment Three:

A yes vote: Voting yes would allow levee districts created since 2006 to raise a 5-mill property tax where district voters also approve the amendment.

A no vote: Voting no would continue to allow levee districts created since 2006 to get voter approval for any tax millage.

Amendment Four:

A yes vote: Voting yes would allow the transfer of more dedicated funds to fix a state budget deficit.