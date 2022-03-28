x
Mother in St. Tammany Parish arrested after child's death

28-year-old Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo was taken into custody in New Orleans after an arrest warrant was issued on a charge of Second Degree Murder.
COVINGTON, La. — A Covington mother has been charged following the death of her 6-month-old child.

28-year-old Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo was taken into custody in New Orleans after an arrest warrant was issued on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

Covington Police say on Wednesday, March 23rd, they were called in to an area hospital after a child was brought into the Emergency Room with severe head trauma.

On Saturday, March 26th, detectives were notified that the child passed away from his injuries.  

Police have not elaborated on what was done to the child.  

