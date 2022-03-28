Woman accused of impersonating a hospital employee in St. John

According to the Sheriff's Office, she is fraudulently obtaining money from the elderly victims.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office need help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in a fraud investigation.

Deputies say the female suspect is impersonating an Ochsner staff member and victimizing the elderly by fraudulently obtaining money from them.

Anyone who may recognize this woman or has information about this investigation is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Detective Caroline Chevez at 504-494-4159.