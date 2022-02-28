Police searching for missing 3-year-old, last seen with her grandmother

NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating three-year-old Annalynne Blake Hensarling.
Police said they were contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services about a juvenile who is presumed as missing.
Investigators say Annalynne Hensarling was last seen with her grandmother, Tracey Dorvin, on February 18, 2022, at a meeting with DCFS personnel at the Covington office.
Annalynne was last seen wearing a maroon dress and maroon hat. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.
The Department of Children and Family Services attempted to conduct follow-up visits in Jefferson Parish, where the child is on record staying with Dorvin.
DCFS was unable to conduct those visits, so they went to a judge to get a wellness visit order.
After securing the order, DCFS workers say they still could not contact Tracey Dorvin or the child's biological mother, Nijah Hensarling.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.