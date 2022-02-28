Police searching for missing 3-year-old, last seen with her grandmother

Police say they were contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to a juvenile who is presumed as missing.

NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating three-year-old Annalynne Blake Hensarling.

Police said they were contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services about a juvenile who is presumed as missing.

Investigators say Annalynne Hensarling was last seen with her grandmother, Tracey Dorvin, on February 18, 2022, at a meeting with DCFS personnel at the Covington office.

Annalynne was last seen wearing a maroon dress and maroon hat. She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

The Department of Children and Family Services attempted to conduct follow-up visits in Jefferson Parish, where the child is on record staying with Dorvin.

DCFS was unable to conduct those visits, so they went to a judge to get a wellness visit order.

After securing the order, DCFS workers say they still could not contact Tracey Dorvin or the child's biological mother, Nijah Hensarling.