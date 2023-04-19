1 dead, 2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on Airline Highway

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Airline Highway at Monroe Street in Orleans Parish according to an NOPD report.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal three-car crash that left a 38-year-old man dead.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Airline Highway at Monroe Street in Orleans Parish.

According to investigators, a male driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Airline Drive when the vehicle crossed the concrete median into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons and struck another vehicle head-on.

That vehicle then was struck from behind by another vehicle headed in the same direction.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the hospital.

The other two drivers are in stable condition according to an NOPD report. The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the identity of the man who died.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact NOPD's Traffic Fatality Unit at (504) 658-6208 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.