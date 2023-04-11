Fatal Lakeshore Drive crash: 17-year-old killed, four people injured

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Monday, at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Rail Street according to police.

NEW ORLEANS — Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating what led to a crash on Lakeshore Drive that killed a 17-year-old driver and injured four passengers.

According to investigators, a female driver in a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Lakeshore Drive when she lost control of the vehicle, crossed the oncoming lane of travel, struck a pole, and then overturned.

Paramedics pronounced the 17-year-old male dead on the scene. There were also four other people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

EMS transported them to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.