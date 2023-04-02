Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s deputy dies after a suspect rammed deputy’s vehicle following a pursuit

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own," Sheriff Webre says.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Lafourche Parish Sheriff deputy is dead after a suspect rammed the deputy’s vehicle early Sunday morning.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says he is deeply saddened to make the announcement.

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own. We are with the family providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers, and support as well,” Sheriff Webre said.

The sheriff says at around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call informing them that the Houma Police Department was pursuing a suspect who had entered Lafourche Parish.

The pursuit led officers near Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux where the suspect eventually stopped.

Sheriff Webre says after the suspect spoke with officers attempting to negotiate, the suspect suddenly accelerated and struck the deputy’s vehicle which was positioned nearby.

The deputy inside the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where they later died. The name of the deputy has not been released.

“Our office is forever grateful for the response of all those involved at the scene including the Louisiana State Police, Thibodaux Police Department, Houma Police Department, Nicholls State University Police Department, Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office, and Acadian Ambulance, as well as the staff at Thibodaux Regional Health System for their efforts,” added Sheriff Webre.

The unnamed suspect is in custody, and Louisiana State Police is handling the crash and criminal investigation.