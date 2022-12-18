Driver killed in 2 vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Troopers say the crash happened on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 21.

NEW ORLEANS — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Investigators said a Nissan Altima and an International LT625 semi-truck were both driving eastbound on Interstate 12 and the Nissan became disabled in the left lane without its lights on. The truck ran into the back of the Nissan, and the collision caused the Nissan to catch on fire.

It is unknown at this time why the Nissan became disabled.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said the Nissan driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the other truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Troopers say they did not suspect impairment from the truck driver, and the driver voluntarily submitted to a breath test. No alcohol was detected.

Investigators say the crash is still under investigation, and a routine toxicology sample will be taken from the driver of the Nissan.

