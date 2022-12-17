Man shot multiple times in 7th Ward, NOPD investigates

Initial police reports say the shooting happened at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a 7th Ward shooting.

Initial police reports say the shooting happened at the intersection of North Miro and Touro Streets. One male victim was found on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital by EMS but his current condition is unknown. According to police, the victim was at the intersection when an unknown subject came up and opened fire.

The report says police received the call at 11:57 a.m. and confirmed it at 12:09 p.m. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing.