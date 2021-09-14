DSNAP benefits approved for Hurricane Ida victims in 25 parishes

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP.

NEW ORLEANS — DSNAP benefits, formerly known as Disaster Food Stamps, have been approved for 25 Louisiana parishes hit by Hurricane Ida.

According to the Department of Child and Family Services, the process will begin on Monday, Sept. 20 and will last for three weeks.

People in the following parishes are eligible:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380)

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP.

How to apply

Due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, DSNAP applications will be handled by phone, and benefits cards will be mailed to approved applicants through the U.S. Postal Service.



Residents in the approved parishes can call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center, 1-888-524-3578, to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP. Applicants should call 1-888-524-3578, select their language, prompt 6 and then 1 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.



Translation services are available for individuals whose primary language is not English.



Residents are encouraged, but not required, to take the following steps before calling to apply for DSNAP:

Pre-register online first. Step-by-step instructions can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP.

Download the LA Wallet mobile app for identity and residency verification. Information on the app, including download links, can be found at LAWallet.com

Gather all information needed for the application. A list of what is needed can be found in the FAQs at www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP

Residents who pre-registered or applied for DSNAP since March 2020 do not need to pre-register again.

Application Schedule