New Orleans shootings 'way too common', putting innocent civilians at risk

The repeated shootings in New Orleans are putting bystanders in serious danger.

Bullet holes through the glass of a business in the 4000 block of Downman Road business are reminders of a shooting the night before.

Nearly a dozen shots can be heard on surveillance video as a man in a white shirt runs through the parking lot around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

A nearby business owner says someone across Downman Road was shooting at the man in the white shirt, with bullets flying into at least two businesses and a vehicle.

“It’s sad. It’s disgusting,” a woman who works nearby and didn’t want to be identified said.

The woman said shootings are way too common, putting innocent people in harm's way.

“When they’re shooting at a target, everything around it happens to be affected by it,” the woman said.

Employees inside one of the businesses had no idea what was happening outside as they were getting ready to close for the night.

“We were up in here cleaning and I heard shots,” an employee who jumped down to hide behind a counter said. “I jumped down and I was like this, ‘Oh My God.’”

A bullet went through the counter, just inches away from her head.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I could have been dead,’” the employee said.

Just seconds after the gunshots, cars pass by in the surveillance video, drivers seemingly unaware they could’ve easily driven into the path of a bullet.

“A lot of people aren’t doing anything, they’re just minding their business and they get caught in the middle of this,” the woman who didn’t want to be identified said. “You can be just riding by with your family and get shot.”

According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, there have been at least 10 shootings between Chef Highway and Morrison Road on Downman Road since the beginning of the year.

Two of those shootings were homicides. There’ve been more than a dozen shootings nearby.

“It’s got to stop. It’s bad,” the woman said. “They could improve on the police or something. I don’t know.”

Police confirm one man was shot during Sunday’s shooting and taken to the hospital to be treated.