Fatal two-vehicle crash kills two people in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — A fatal two-vehicle crash in Bogalusa claimed the life of two people Sunday morning.

The Bogalusa Police Department reports that shortly after 1:00 a.m. the department received numerous calls of a traffic accident on South Columbia Street near East 7th Street.

“Upon arrival, Officers along with Bogalusa Fire and Northshore Ems began rendering aid to multiple victims who were seriously injured,” police said in a press release.

Investigators say two people died in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Police have not yet released the identities of the two victims of the crash.