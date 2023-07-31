Hancock County cop killer sentenced to life in prison

Mississippi Coast man pleads guilty to capital murder in 2021 killing of Lt. Michael Boutte

GULFPORT, Miss — Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Joseph Michael Rohrbacker to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Hancock County Sheriff Lt. Michael Boutte, 57, on Monday.

According to the Sun Herald, the 33-year-old pleaded guilty for capital murder in the Feb. 2021 killing of the deputy and for two other counts of shooting at individuals, including a woman and another police officer.

The Biloxi-based newspaper stated the Rohrbacker was visibly remorseful for the incident and said, "I just want closure for the family."

When asked why he committed the crimes, Rohrbacker said he only opened fire on the officers in an effort to entice them to shoot and kill him.

Rohrbacker was also sentenced to an additional 50 years for the other two charges, all three sentences will run concurrently.