Haynes Academy could be renamed to include ‘Grace King’, here is how to voice your opinion

METAIRIE, La. — After Grace King High School closed its doors and Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies moved into Grace King’s campus, the school district might rename the school to include the words ‘Grace King’ and asks the community to voice their opinion.

The school could be renamed Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies at Grace King Place. Grace King Place is the name of the street where the former high school’s campus borders.

The Jefferson Parish Schools administration is asking for the community’s input on the possible name change.

You can voice your opinion on the name change in an online survey at https://www.jpschools.org/namingsurvey.

The survey will remain open until October 19.

Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent James Gray says if 75% of respondents are in favor of the name change, a renaming committee will be created.

The renaming committee will be made up of the Haynes principal, two Haynes students, two Haynes parents, two members of the surrounding community, two school employees, and a member of the school board.

Grace King High School was among six schools the Jefferson Parish School Board consolidated to reorganize district resources.

The decision faced pushback from many parents, alumni, and students at Grace King which led to the school shutting down and Haynes Academy moving into Grace King’s campus.