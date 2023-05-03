Jefferson Parish School board approves new zone maps

The board voted to pass the new maps Wednesday night.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish School Board approved the new school attendance zone maps during a vote on Wednesday night, according to a press release.

The press release said that the plan will go into effect for the 2023-2025 school year. The changes will impact approximately 6,100 students, which make up 13% of all students in the district.

The press release said the notable changes are as follows:

Grace King High School students will move to Bonnabel High School or Riverdale High School

Gretna Middle School students move to Marrero Middle School or Livaudais Middle School

Helen Cox High School students will move to John Ehret High School or West Jefferson High School

Some John Ehret High School students will move to L.W. Higgins High School

Joshua Butler Elementary students will move to Isaac Joseph Elementary or Truman School

Some Isaac Joseph Elementary students will move to Judge Lionel Collins Elementary or Truman School

Mildred Harris Elementary students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary or Emmett Gilbert Elementary

Some Emmett Gilbert students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary

Washington Elementary students will move to Bunche Elementary

St. Ville Elementary students will move to Woodmere Elementary

Some Audubon Elementary students will move to A.C. Alexander Elementary

Some AC Alexander Elementary students will move to G.T. Woods Elementary

“The 2023 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan expands opportunities for kids, maintains educator jobs, stabilizes the district’s financial future, and addresses staffing shortages, aging facilities, and declining student enrollment,” said Ralph Brandt, Jefferson Parish School Board President.

The polarizing plan was met with protests from a multitude of students, parents, and teachers in the district, although their protests ultimately were not successful.

“We have listened intently to concerns from our school families and teachers,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “We have put in place supports and processes to ensure a smooth transition for students and continue to create a safe and positive learning environment for all.”

