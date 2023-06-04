Jefferson Parish School Board releases new school attendance zone maps

The JP School Board has released a map of the new proposed school zones.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish School Board has released the proposed school attendance zone maps after the controversial vote a few weeks ago to close down a multitude of parish schools despite protests.

The full link to the new zone maps can be viewed here, but a summary of significant changes can be found below.

According to a press release, the School Board will vote on the proposed maps at a special session School Board meeting at 6 p.m. on April 24.

The release also said the proposed maps can be viewed at the JP Schools Administration Building at 501 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey and the Paul Emenes Building at 822 S. Clearview Pkwy.

List of key proposed changes:

Grace King High School students will move to Bonnabel High School or Riverdale High School

Gretna Middle School students move to Marrero Middle School or Livaudais Middle School

Helen Cox High School students will move to John Ehret High School or West Jefferson High School

Some John Ehret High School students will move to L.W. Higgins High School

Joshua Butler Elementary students will move to Isaac Joseph Elementary or Truman School

Some Isaac Joseph Elementary students will move to Judge Lionel Collins Elementary or Truman School

Mildred Harris Elementary students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary or Emmett Gilbert Elementary

Some Emmett Gilbert students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary

Washington Elementary students will move to Bunche Elementary

St. Ville Elementary students will move to Woodmere Elementary

Some Audubon Elementary students will move to A.C. Alexander Elementary

Some AC Alexander Elementary students will move to G.T. Woods Elementary