'Honor Sharon' | St. Claude residents remember Officer Sharon Willams

NEW ORLEANS — Passing by the fifth district police station in the St. Claude neighborhood of New Orleans Wednesday afternoon, you couldn’t help but notice a police SUV, flowers, blue ribbons and a picture of a woman who fellow officers will never forget.

Sharon Williams, 54, a 30-year veteran of the New Orleans police force died a little more than a week ago of complications from COVID-19. Wednesday afternoon a memorial outside her district honoring her life and service had folks stopping by, leaving flowers.

“It’s really sad,” said Susan Korec who lives nearby in the Bywater neighborhood. “I just wanted to honor Sharon as I do any officer. I’m neighborhood watch captain in my area.”

With routine communication with officers at the Fifth District, Korec said she would see officer Williams in passing and wants all officers to know they’re supported.

“I think they’re very brave, and I appreciate them very much,” said Korec.

Earlier in the day, a final salute to officer Williams as her funeral procession passed in front of that very memorial, before she was laid to rest.

“It’s bad enough that the officers are in danger every day — but to pass over COVID? She was staying in doing her job,” said Korec.

A job to serve and protect that Williams saw through to the end.

Williams is the second NOPD officer to die because of COVID-19. Back in May, officer Mark Hall died after being diagnosed in April.

