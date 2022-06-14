'It looked like some fast and furious stuff' - 4-way crash in New Orleans East

A blue car ran a red light in New Orleans East and caused a 4 vehicle collision

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A driver ran a red light during a police chase and caused a 4-vehicle crash in New Orleans East Tuesday.

In the video, a blue car can be seen speeding through the intersection of Chef Highway and Downman Road before colliding head-on with a truck. The truck flipped over and collided with two other vehicles.

A man wearing a red shirt, Mason Stewart can be seen in the video narrowly avoiding the crash.

After the crash occurred, police surrounded the blue car and its driver. Stewart said the police drew their guns on the driver.

"It looked like some fast and furious stuff with the way the truck came up and twisted," Stewart said.

Witnesses told Mike McDaniel that the driver of the blue car was being chased by police and ran a red light which resulted in the crash.

The driver of the blue car has been arrested while the truck driver was able to leave his vehicle and go to a hospital.

McDaniel reported that the intersection is open and the wrecked vehicles except for the blue car have been removed from the scene of the crime.

The NOPD has a policy where they must have the approval to pursue a suspect by vehicle if it is not immediately life-threatening.

No further details about the crash are known at this time.