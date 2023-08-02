Jefferson Parish hosts 'Back to School Fair & Fun Fest' on Saturday

Families looking to stock up on school supplies can attend the Back-to-School Fair & Fun Fest at the Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero, La., on Saturday, Aug. 5.

MARRERO, La. — Families looking to stock up on school supplies can attend the Back-to-School Fair & Fun Fest at the Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero, La., on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Jefferson Parish District 3 Councilman Byron L. Lee is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 1 Office of Public Health to host the free event for families of K-12 students.

“We are thrilled to host a Back to School Fair & Fun Fest to provide additional resources to families in our community as the start of the new school year approaches,” said Councilman Lee. “I would like to thank LDH’s Region 1 Office of Public Health for helping us put together this very special event.”

The festival will include a health and resource fair, free school supplies, haircuts, raffles, kids games, food, vaccinations, health screenings, Women, Infant and Children services, martial arts and more.