Warning for drivers: School Zone traffic cameras are back in operation

School Zone traffic cameras are being turned back on as well as ten additional traffic cameras that have been deactivated since Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans drivers wanting to avoid a ticket need to be aware as many traffic cameras will be up and running again for this school year.

Beginning tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. drivers are going to want to pay more attention to the speed zones around the city.

A few of those additional cameras include some along Poydras Avenue and others along Carrollton Avenue.

Those ten traffic cameras were damaged during the hurricane and has taken the city a few years to get them back in operation.

The city says those damaged cameras needed new sensors, new poles, and some other support equipment but are now ready to go.

The city also says those cameras help reduce speeding and improve safety.

However, a 2020 report by the Orleans Parish Inspector General accused the city of not overseeing the camera program closely enough. The report also found people were being ticketed for disobeying school zones when school wasn't even in session. A survey showed the majority of residents were against the cameras.

“I feel like a policeman should have to talk to you if you're getting a ticket so you can defend yourself,” one local commuter says.

“It's obviously a difficult situation to deal with, no one likes more cameras,” says another driver.

School Zone hours for Orleans Parish are Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., and again in the afternoon from 2:45 p.m. thru 4:45 p.m.

