Jefferson Parish Schools expands clear bag policy to now include 4th-5th grade

METAIRIE, La. — If you live in Jefferson Parish, you may need to get your child a new backpack before the school year. Jefferson Parish Schools is expanding its clear bag policy to now include younger students as well.

The clear or mesh bag policy has already been in place for 6th-12th grade but will include 4th-5th grade starting this upcoming school year.

Randy Cockrum shopped with his daughters at Skobel's School Uniforms in Metairie Monday. They are about to start sixth grade which means new book bags.

"Before they could use whatever they wanted, now they have to use clear or mesh bags," Cockrum said.

That rule now applies to younger students too. Jefferson Parish Schools sent a message to parents last week that reads: "Effective August 7, 2023, only clear, see-through, or mesh book bags, tote bags, backpacks, or any similar articles are permitted for students in grades 4-12."

"I get it, it's for safety so we know what's in the bags, we can see what's going into the schools," Cockrum said.

A Jefferson Parish Schools spokesperson said on July 5, the school board unanimously approved the superintendent’s recommendation to expand the see-through bag policy from 6th-12th grade to also include 4th-5th grade, 'to add an extra layer of safety for our students.'

"It makes me feel safer because older kids have different minds than little kids," said Maria Garcia whose daughter is an incoming senior.

As a parent with younger children too, Garcia is glad to hear about the expanded policy.

"It makes me feel safer," she said. "Sometimes smaller kids get something and hide it."

Some parents on social media expressed their approval.

"As a parent, I have no problem with this. My children have nothing to hide so the backpack makes no difference," one parent said.

One person called the policy 'safety theater,' and said, "There is nothing showing this to be effective at doing anything."

Another parent called it 'dumb,' adding, "I already have his book sack so now I have to buy new uniforms and another book sack too."

For grades Pre K-3, the principal has the authority to require students to also adhere to the see-through bag policy. Parents can contact their child's school or visit the school's website to review the updated school policy.

The first day of school in Jefferson Parish is August 7.