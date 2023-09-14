Jefferson Parish residents will have new 'smart' water meters in 2024

Jefferson Parish plans on replacing 144,000 meters.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Homes and businesses in Jefferson Parish are getting ready for new “smart” water meter installations. Starting next year, the new program will allow residents to monitor how much water is used from their fingertips using a smartphone app.

The new system will eliminate in-person readings, because of labor shortages. A contractor in the parish was in charge of meter reading operations. Most of the water meters in the parish were installed in the 1950s and 60s and, over time they have become less accurate.

Modern technology upgrades aim to improve the aging water and sewer infrastructure. In 2021, the parish council approved a gradual rate hike, that over the next 25 years will raise $2.3 billion dollars for upgrades. That effort is expected to be a three-year project.

Jefferson Parish plans on replacing 144,000 meters.

Residents in Grand Isle and Jean Lafitte will be among the first to get the new meters in 2024.