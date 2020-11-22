1 person saved, 1 missing after boat overturned in Lake Pontchartrain

According to witnesses they saw a boat upside down in the water and a man swimming up to the shore of the lake.

One person is in the hospital and the Coast Guard is searching for another, after their boat turned over in Lake Pontchartrain, Saturday afternoon.

The man was later taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

According to the Coast Guard, there was a second person in the boat.

There are not many details on what kind of boat the two people were in or exactly when the incident happened but Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating the incident according to the Coast Guard.