3 days into return to classroom, 'handful' of JP teachers test positive for COVID

“We expect there to be cases in our schools throughout the year given the levels of COVID-19 in our communities.”

METAIRIE, La. — Just three days into reporting for work, a “handful” of Jefferson Parish teachers have already tested positive for COVID-19.

A rally is planned by teachers and some other staff to raise concerns about the in-person re-start of classes next week.

Many Jefferson Parish teachers have been anxious over a return to the classroom and the Jefferson Federation of Teachers asked that the system open up with remote learning only until several health issues were addressed and the state and parish were doing better with COVID numbers.

The Federation of Teachers says that close to half of Jefferson Parish students have requested to do distance learning, which is an option.

"The safety of our students and employees is our top responsibility. Jefferson Parish Schools continues to work closely with local public health officials to implement safety protocols that minimize exposure to COVID-19 in our schools,” said a statement from Vicki Bristol, the school system’s director of communication.

“We expect there to be cases in our schools throughout the year given the levels of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Bristol continued to say that anyone with symptoms must do their part by staying home.

“When an individual tests positive, schools notify any employees and families that have been in close contact with the affected individual and implement the safety protocols, including isolation and quarantine periods.