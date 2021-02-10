Applications for JP Advanced Study Academies open Monday; here's what you need to know

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Families in Jefferson Parish can start applying to some of the top-performing public schools in Louisiana beginning Monday, a statement from Jefferson Parish Public Schools said.
Those schools are JP's Advanced Study Academies, and the application window for those schools is from Monday, Oct. 11 to Nov. 5 for the 2021-2022 school year.
This year, JPPS launched a new portal that will streamline the application process, so families can apply to the ASAs and other magnet and special schools.
The portal was made for families to apply, select a testing date, and get updates on their applications from the school district.
This new tool will serve as a one-stop-shop that makes it easier for families to take advantage of some of the many choice options offered in Jefferson Parish, JPPS's statement on the portal said.
“The opportunity to learn at an advanced study academy is one that will provide academic enrichment to students, as well as allow them to advance and challenge themselves in their academic career, ” JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray said.
Families applying for their children to attend one of JPPS's Advanced Study Academies must meet a list of eligibility requirements:
- Students must meet age and residency requirements.
- A copy of the parent’s/guardian’s proof of residency in Jefferson Parish and the student’s birth certificate must be submitted with the application.
- Students entering grades 2-5, a copy of their most recent report card must be submitted with the application for purposes of determining grade level testing and placement.
- Students entering grades 6-12 must have at least a core grade point average of 2.5 in the last two years of school. (Core: Reading, English, language arts, math, science, and social studies courses attempted.)
- These students’ final report cards from the last two school years must also be submitted with the application.
- Students must score in the 85th percentile or higher on the ASA admissions test.
Here's a list of the ASAs in Jefferson Parish:
- Airline Park Academy for Advanced Studies (Grades PreK-5)
- 6201 Camphor St.
Metairie, LA 70003
https://www.jpschools.org/airlinepark
- Gretna No. 2 Academy for Advanced Studies (Grades PreK-5)
- 701 Amelia St.
Gretna, LA 70053
https://www.jpschools.org/gretna2
- Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies (Grades 6-12)
- 1416 Metairie Rd.
Metairie, LA 70005
https://www.jpschools.org/haynes
- Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies (Grades PreK-5)
- 201 Metairie Rd.
Metairie, LA 70005
https://www.jpschools.org/metairie
- Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy (Grades 6-12)
- 701 Churchill Parkway
Avondale, LA 70094
https://www.jpschools.org/PFTSTA
- Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies (Grades PreK-5)
- 537 Avenue D
Westwego, LA 70094
https://www.jpschools.org/stpierre
- Thomas Jefferson High (Grades 6-12)
- 17 Gretna Blvd.
Gretna, LA 70053
https://www.jpschools.org/jeffersonhigh
For JPPS's Advanced Study Academy Admissions and Dismissal Policies and Procedures click here
Applications are available in Arabic, English, Spanish & Vietnamese.
For information on how to apply click here.