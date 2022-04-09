Car carrying gunshot victim crashes on Ames Blvd.: JPSO investigates

Deputies said they were called just after 5 p.m. to Ames Blvd. near Rue Louis Phillippe on a multi-vehicle crash.

MARRERO, La. — A multi-vehicle crash ended with a shooting victim dead in Marrero Saturday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called just after 5 p.m. to Ames Blvd. near Rue Louis Phillippe on a multi-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles involved was carrying a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to deputies. The person was taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

JPSO said at least one person was injured in the crash and that they are being treated at the hospital.

Investigators said they believe the deceased victim was shot on Ames Blvd. near Mt. Kennedy Drive, lost control of the vehicle and crashed as they fled the area.

Several spent cases were found near the reported scene.