Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel near Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. — The U.S. Coast Guard shared video of a crewmember rescued from a fishing vessel Thursday near Grand Isle, La.

According to Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, watchstanders received reports around 1:15 a.m. from a 105-foot fishing vessel that said a crewmember was experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing. First responders consulted a duty flight surgeon who recommended a medevac from the ship.

A USCG MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew flew to the vessel, hoisted the crewmember and transported him to West Jefferson Medical Center. The man was last reported in stable condition.