Explosions reported near Westwego

NEW ORLEANS — Thick black smoke could be seen coming from the west bank of Jefferson Parish after witnesses reported hearing explosions.

One witness tells us this happened near the 1200 block of River Road in Westwego.

It appears that one or two trucks caught fire at Beverly Industries a construction company on River Road.

Fire units from Bridge City and Nine-Mile Point responded to the incident.

The fire appears to be under control.