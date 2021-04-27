Harahan woman killed in domestic disturbance wasn't shot by police, coroner reports

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined Lisa Arseneaux died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”

HARAHAN, La. — Harahan Police are now confirming a husband shot and killed his wife at the couple’s home on Haroleans Street Sunday evening.

According to police, several witnesses told investigators, David Arseneaux, 63, was holding a .40 caliber handgun while struggling with his wife Lisa Arseneaux, 62, and pointing the weapon at her. Lisa Arseneaux appeared to be attempting to run from her husband. Police say he physically grabbed her and pulled her back toward the house.

Police also revealed that Harahan officers tried to convince David Arseneaux to drop the weapon and release his wife. Police say the man repeatedly pointed his gun at his wife while holding her hostage.

At some point, the husband got into a shootout with two Harahan police officers who shot him several times.

Police also confirm Arseneaux fired his handgun at his wife. An autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined Lisa Arseneaux died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”

“It is of note that all of the projectiles recovered from the victim were consistent with the caliber of firearm and ammunition known to be fired by the suspect,” Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich said in a statement.

“There were no projectiles recovered at autopsy that were from the Law Enforcement duty weapons which were used in the shooting of the suspect in this case.”

The sequence of events is still unclear. Monday, the couple’s neighbors told WWL-TV, police shot at Arseneaux after he shot his wife.

“I just heard that he shot her in the neck, then the cops open fire on him, then I think he was going down and she was going or whatever, he shot her twice in the back,” neighbor Dwight Fontenot said.