Jefferson Parish announces lane closure along popular Metairie access road

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish announced the closure of the northbound lane of North Labarre Road between Metairie Road and Labarre Lane on Thursday.

The route serves as an access between Metairie Road and Airline Drive.

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order for work crews to install new traffic signals loops at a cost of $4,290. These loops detect the presence of vehicles and help maintain proper traffic flow.

Traffic control will be in place to direct traffic through the area.

Work is scheduled to be completed on the day – weather permitting