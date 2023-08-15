x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jefferson

Jefferson Parish announces lane closure along popular Metairie access road

Jefferson Parish announced the closure of the northbound lane of North Labarre Road between Metairie Road and Labarre Lane on Thursday.
The sign near the confluence of City Park Avenue, Canal Blvd. and Canal Street says it all.

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish announced the closure of the northbound lane of North Labarre Road between Metairie Road and Labarre Lane on Thursday. 

The route serves as an access between Metairie Road and Airline Drive.

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order for work crews to install new traffic signals loops at a cost of $4,290. These loops detect the presence of vehicles and help maintain proper traffic flow.

Traffic control will be in place to direct traffic through the area.

Work is scheduled to be completed on the day – weather permitting

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

JP seeks public input on $30 million disaster fund use

Before You Leave, Check This Out